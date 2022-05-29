Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali update: Shoot, cast, locations, and more

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies of Bollywood, has been hitting the headlines these days. From the cast to the release of the film, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, speculations of various kinds regarding the key details of the film have been doing rounds on the internet.

For the most recent update, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly started shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai. According to an ETimes report, a source close to the production house revealed, “Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for Salman Khan’s much-talked film and the first schedule of the film will start in Mumbai then will continue in Hyderabad followed by northern cities of India.”

It was recently reported that Shehnaaz Gill has exited Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, however, it seems she is very much part of the film. Moreover, a recent picture of Shehnaaz Gill donning a South Indian look for the film has gone crazy viral.

First look hamari sana baby ka😍

I am so Excited for my baby movies 💃

May Allah protect her from evil eyeses always Ameen 🤲🙏@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazGill #kabhi Eid kabhi Diwali pic.twitter.com/jZAPzhg2KS — Shabina Nahid (@ShabinaNahid) May 15, 2022

The cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Earlier, it was revealed that Shehnaaz Gill will be sharing the screen with Aayush Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She had also attended the Eid bash hosted by the ‘Loveyatri’ actor and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma. But according to multiple reports, Aayush Sharma has moved out of the film as he wanted to maintain his image as an actor by doing meatier roles.

Rumors regarding Zaheer Iqbal, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade’s exit from the film were also flying around. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Now, as per the buzz, ‘Aladdin’ fame Siddharth Nigam and singer Jassie Gill have joined the project. The film will also star Raghav Juyal along with Tollywood actors Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Title of the film

Apparently, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is only the working title of the film, and an announcement regarding the official title of the film will be out soon.

The film is being directed by Farhad Samji who is famous for films like Entertainment, Housefull 4, and Bachcchan Paandey.