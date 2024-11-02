Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Hania Aamir’s reported earnings for 35 episodes

Islamabad: The trending Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, featuring Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Sharjeena, is nearing its much-anticipated conclusion. The series finale is set to hit cinemas in Pakistan on November 5, followed by a YouTube premiere in India and other countries, allowing fans to finally discover the fate of Sharjeena and Mustafa’s love story.

Will it end on a high note, or are tears ahead? Only time will reveal the outcome.

Hania Aamir aka Sharjeena’s Remuneration

As the series wraps up, let’s have a look at Hania Aamir’s impressive earnings from the show. Renowned as one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, Hania reportedly charges Rs 4 lakh PKR per episode for her role in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Following her successful performance in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha alongside Wahaj Ali, where she reportedly commanded a fee of Rs 3 to 4 lakh per episode, her popularity has soared.

So far, KMKT has aired 33 episodes. The show will wrap up in ne two episodes. Hania’s total earnings for all 35 episodes of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum are estimated at around Rs 1.4 crores PKR.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Last Episode Leaked Video

Amidst the excitement for the finale, a leaked behind-the-scenes clip has sparked speculation among fans about a possible tragic turn in the storyline. In the footage, Fahad Mustafa is seen preparing for a dramatic scene, applying fake blood makeup before collapsing, raising concerns about his character’s fate.

As viewers eagerly await the last episode, the tension builds—will Mustafa survive, or is heartbreak on the horizon? Let’s wait and see.