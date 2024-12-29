Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is back, check out official post

Islamabad: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum isn’t just a drama; it’s a phenomenon that captured hearts everywhere. From the moment it premiered, it became an instant hit, earning a massive fanbase in Pakistan and even across India, where audiences fell in love with its gripping storyline and relatable characters.

Now, the much-loved drama is all set to make a grand return on ARY Digital, starting December 31st at 10 PM.

The story follows Sharjeena, a serious and practical woman, and Mustafa, a carefree and fun-loving guy. Despite their differences, they form a strong bond, taking viewers on a journey full of love, laughter, and challenges. The chemistry between the lead characters made them an instant hit, with fans shipping the couple even after the show ended.

A Return by Popular Demand

After the finale aired, fans flooded social media with requests for the show’s return. Listening to the audience, the creators announced its comeback, sparking excitement across platforms. The post read:

“KABHI MAIN KABHI TUM is back on public demand! Watch the spellbinding tale of love, passion, and emotions.”

The drama features a talented cast, including Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Bushra Ansari, and Javed Sheikh. Directed by Badar Mehmood, the show combines romance, emotions, and relatable family stories, making it perfect for all viewers.