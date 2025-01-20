Islamabad: The second half of 2024 was dominated by the massive success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, a Pakistani drama that captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, the show became a cultural phenomenon with its memorable scenes, characters and songs.

One of the most iconic elements of the show was Mustafa’s Royal Enfield bike, which accompanied his character throughout the drama’s journey. Now, the bike has gone on to serve an even greater purpose.

Fahad Mustafa revealed on Instagram that the iconic bike was auctioned in Dubai for a charitable cause. The bike fetched an impressive 46,000 AED (approximately Rs 10 lakhs) at a fundraiser event, with the entire amount donated to Indus Hospital in Karachi.

Sharing a nostalgic photo of the bike from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mustafa expressed his gratitude for being able to contribute to such a noble cause.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which ended on November 5, 2024, remains a fan favorite.