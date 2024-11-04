Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum season 2 talks begin ahead of last episode

Islamabad: The wait is almost over for fans of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, with the highly anticipated finale set to premiere on November 5 in cinemas across Pakistan followed by YouTube premiere for fans of India and other countries. The popular drama, starring Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, has kept viewers hooked with its intense storyline, and as the curtain falls, fans are already buzzing about the possibility of a second season.

Talks for a potential season 2 have already begin. Though no official statement has been made by the makers, discussions among Pakistani entertainment circles have it that production might begin soon, making it a dream come true for fans of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

For the past four months, the duo has captivated audiences and transformed Monday nights into the week’s most anticipated event.

While excitement grows for the finale, leaked footage has also fueled speculation. A behind-the-scenes clip shows Fahad Mustafa preparing for a dramatic scene with fake blood makeup, leaving fans anxious about Mustafa’s fate in the final episode.

Directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Farhat Ishtiaq, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has been a standout show, and fans are hopeful this season’s finale won’t be the last they see of this compelling story.