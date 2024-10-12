Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: Sharjeena’s photo with newborn goes viral

Islamabad: Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, one of Pakistan’s most talked-about dramas, continues to captivate its audience with weekly episodes that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, the drama airs every Monday and Tuesday, and the storyline has kept viewers hooked for the past 26 episodes. With episode 27 set to premiere next Monday, the anticipation is growing even stronger.

In the most recent episodes, Sharjeena announced her pregnancy, a moment that left fans buzzing with excitement about what’s to come. The pregnancy twist has only added to the drama’s appeal, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see how the story will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Amid all the excitement, a viral photo featuring Sharjeena (Hania Aamir) and Mustafa (Fahad Mustafa) holding a newborn baby has taken social media by storm. Fans quickly began speculating that the on-screen couple had welcomed a baby girl, and rumors about the storyline’s future started circulating.

Cuteness Alert! 🥺✨️



Pov : Mustafa and Sharjeena travelling with their little one for the first time <3



To me this seems to be a recent picture!! But idk for sure.#KabhiMainKabhiTum pic.twitter.com/RzSCQEK5n9 — 𝑆. (@loverbyheart_) October 12, 2024

Many viewers assumed that this could be a major development in the show, sparking further anticipation for the upcoming episodes.

However, the excitement was quickly clarified when popular Pakistani makeup artist Babar Zaheer took to Instagram to clear the air. Sharing the viral photo, Babar explained that the baby in the picture is actually his daughter, Ariana, not part of the drama’s storyline. “That’s my daughter Ariana when she was a baby,” he wrote, putting an end to the speculations surrounding the viral image.

Despite the clarification, fans remain eager for episode 27, which will air on October 14, to see what’s next for Sharjeena and Mustafa. With the pregnancy reveal and ongoing drama, viewers can expect more twists and turns as the story progresses.