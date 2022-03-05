Kacha Badam singer Bhuban to make international debut?

Mumbai: Internet sensation Bhuban Badyakar, whose song ‘Kacha Badam’ became a rage on social media and the world still can’t stop grooving on the peppy beats. The song became an overnight sensation and positioned itself at the top of trend charts on all social media platforms.

Bhuban, a peanut-seller from rural West Bengal, is basking in the success of his song and already getting offers for the collaboration. Recently, the singer also performed at a 5-star hotel in Kolkata. Reportedly, he also has couple of live shows and albums in his kitty. And now, according to latest update, Bhuban’s international debut is on cards.

A source close to the singer informed TOI that Bhuban Badyakar might soon join hands with an international singer for a rap song. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Bhuban Badyakar is a resident of Kuraljuri village, Lakshminarayanpur Panchayat in West Bengal. He composed the Kacha Badam song based on the widespread Baul folk tune. Bhuban has created this song as a marketing tool to promote his business. From teenagers to actors to social media influencers, everyone has shown their creativity by dancing to the tunes of this peppy number.