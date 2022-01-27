Kafeel Khan’s book on Gorakhpur tragedy to be launched in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Kafeel Khan, the doctor embroiled in the August 2017 Gorakhpur hospital incident controversy, has written a book on the subject.

The book titled, “The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy, A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis” will be launched in Hyderabad today at 12 noon at Press Club.

The event will be held within the press club premises at Somajiguda and has been organised by the Medical Service Centre.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of the Siasat Daily and P L Vishweshwara Rao former dean at the department of journalism at Osmania University will be the prominent guests in attendance. The event will be moderated by Dr Sattar Khan, the Convener of the Medical Service Centre.

Book on Gorakhpur hospital tragedy

The memoir presents Khan’s version of the incident and subsequent developments that have kept him on the firing line ever since.

“My book is an honest, heartfelt account of the terrible events of 10 Aug 2017 and after. I dedicate it to all the parents who lost their children in the tragedy. This book is dedicated to those 63 children and 18 adults,” says Khan.

“I thought of giving readers facts and evidence. This is not only the story about me. It is about kids and adults who died, and about families who are waiting for justice.”

Khan said that the book has stories that expose the system’s failures and expose “real culprits”.

The Gorakhpur hospital tragedy took place on August 7, 2017, when oxygen disruption led to the death of 63 children.

Kafeel Khan

Born in Gorakhpur, Khan had completed his MBBS and MD from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, in Karnataka.

He was suspended from Baba Raghav Das Medical College’s Nehru Hospital after the August 2017 incident.

With jail terms in between and after a long legal battle, Khan was terminated from service in November this year.

There are still cases pending against him in various courts.

