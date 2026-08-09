Kagaznagar jewellery shop robbed, gold worth Rs 8 lakh stolen

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons allegedly stole gold ornaments worth around Rs 8 lakh from a jewellery store in Kagaznagar town on the night of Saturday, August 8.

The thieves broke open the jewellery shop shutters around midnight and entered the premises. They allegedly took around four tolas of gold ornaments before fleeing from the spot.

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CCTV footage reportedly captured the masked suspects during the theft. The offenders could not take a larger quantity of jewellery as most of the ornaments had been securely kept inside a locked room.

After receiving information about the burglary, police reached the jewellery store and examined the scene. They also collected CCTV footage from the shop and other locations in the town as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered and police have launched an investigation.