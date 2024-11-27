Ex-AAP leader and Delhi min Kailash Gahlot resigns as MLA joins BJP

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday, November 27 resigned from the membership of Delhi Legislative Assembly after joining the BJP. The former AAP leader sent his resignation to the Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

In the letter, Gahlot explained that his decision to leave AAP stemmed from the party’s departure from its core moral and ethical principles, making it difficult for him to continue. He also emphasized that he had resigned from both his ministerial position and the party on November 17.

Kailash Gahlot, who held the transport portfolio in the Delhi government resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the BJP the next day. Addressing the media after joining the party, Gahlot said efforts are being made to build a false narrative that his decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was the result of ED and CBI pressure.

He said maintaining good relations with the Centre is essential for Delhi’s development, as he accused the AAP government of constantly being in a fight with the central government led by the BJP.

The BJP is hopeful that Gahlot’s induction into the party will boost its prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls as it looks to wrest power from the AAP. Sachdeva said Gahlot, a two-term MLA and an advocate, is a leader known for his good work.