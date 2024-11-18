Day after quitting AAP, Kailash Gahlot joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday, a day after resigning from the AAP, and accused his former party of constantly picking fights with the Centre and compromising the values which drew people to its fold.

He joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, party vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

Addressing the media after joining the party, Gahlot said efforts are being made to build a false narrative that his decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was the result of ED and CBI pressure.

The fact is that the AAP compromised its values, he said, claiming that he has never acted under anyone’s pressure.

He said maintaining good relations with the Centre is essential for Delhi’s development, as he accused the AAP government of constantly being in a fight with the central government led by the BJP.

Be it chief minister or ministers, they were picking fights with the Centre over smallest of issues all the time, he alleged, claiming that he maintained good relations with the central government, including the LG.

Gahlot said people like him joined the AAP not out of personal ambitions but for Delhi’s development and that he has joined the BJP for the same reason.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and agenda.

He accused the AAP of compromising the values which attracted people in large numbers to its fold following its birth as a political party after the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement.

People saw hope in a person, an apparent reference to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, and the party’s ideology but those values were compromised.

They have become “khas” (special) from “aam” (ordinary), Gahlot claimed.

Khattar described Gahlot’s joining as a “turning point” in the politics of the national capital.

The BJP is hopeful that Gahlot’s induction into the party will boost its prospects in the upcoming assembly polls as it looks to wrest power from the AAP.

Sachdeva said Gahlot, a two-term MLA and an advocate, is a leader known for his good work.

The former transport minister quit the AAP on Sunday, alleging “political ambitions” had overtaken the party’s commitment towards people.

“Instead of fighting for people’s rights, we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda,” the 50-year-old said in his resignation letter to AAP national convener Kejriwal.

Gahlot, a prominent face of the AAP, also took a jab at Kejriwal as he flagged some “awkward” and “embarrassing” controversies like ‘sheeshmahal’, saying it makes everyone doubt if “we still believe in being the ‘Aam Aadmi'”.

The AAP had claimed that Gahlot’s decision was influenced by cases being probed against him by central agencies.