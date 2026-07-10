Kajal Aggarwal’s viral statement on bikini, intimate scenes

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal has never been the actress to chase headlines by stepping out of her comfort zone just for the camera. In a career where glamour often becomes a demand, Kajal has now revealed why she firmly said no to bikini scenes and very intimate sequences.

The actress said she was always mindful about not doing bikini scenes, as she considered it a private part of her life. “It’s a private thing and it is not okay to display on screen,” Kajal shared, explaining that she was never comfortable with that space.

She also spoke about refusing very intimate scenes in films. “I wasn’t okay with doing very intimate scenes because that is where I draw the line personally,” she said.

Kajal added that she always respected her own limits and chose to stay true to herself instead of giving in to pressure. “I had my personal boundaries and I respected that. I stayed true to that,” she said.

The actress further said that what matters most is being honest with yourself. “As long as you are true to yourself, that is all that matters,” Kajal added.

Her statement has now received appreciation online, with many praising her for standing her ground and not compromising on her comfort. At the same time, fans also noted that actresses who choose to do bikini or intimate scenes should not be judged either, as every performer has the right to decide their own boundaries.