Kajol remembers her dad Shomu Mukherji with a heartfelt post

Mumbai: Apart from her impeccable acting skills, Kajol is also known to be a complete family person. Recently, the ‘K3G’ actress took to the stories section of her Instagram handle, and shared an adorable post, remembering her father, Shomu Mukherji.

Posting a picture of her furry friend cuddled up in a blanket on the bed, Kajol shared in the caption, “I wish I was still young enough for my dad to carry me…#missmydaddy”.

Kajol’s father Shomu Mukherji passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He left for a heavenly abode at the age of 65 on April 11, 2008.

Kajol shared a very strong bond with her father. In her earlier interviews, she had shared how her father was blind to her flaws, and she was equally oblivious to his.

In an earlier post, Kajol penned a heartwarming social media note commemorating her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan’s birthday.

Calling her ‘partner-in-crime’, Kajol dropped an adorable picture with her mother-in-law on her Instagram. She captioned her post, “To my partner in crime and crab always…Janam din ki hardik shubhkamnayen..”, accompanied by a love kiss and red heart emoji.

In addition to Kajol, Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle and shared a cute birthday post for his mother.

Posting a black and white picture of the mother and son duo, he captioned the post, “To love her and to be loved by her is an absolute privilege…May your smile never fade and your heart always be full of joy. Happy Birthday, Maa! Love you always.”

Moving on, Kajol has been roped in to be a part of Kayoze Irani’s “Sarzameen”. The project will also see Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in key roles, along with others.

Over and above this, Kajol will be a part of Charan Tej Uppalapati’s next, “Maharagni- Queen of Queens”, along with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta. The film marks Prabhu Deva’s comeback into acting after a long time.