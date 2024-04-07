Kajol’s smile ‘says it all’ in new Insta post; KJo calls her ‘fab’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 7th April 2024 5:55 pm IST
Bollywood actress Kajol

Mumbai: Kajol, who is known for her fun social media posts, on Sunday dropped candid picture of herself, smiling at something, and said ‘when you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all!’

The actress, who was last seen in ‘Lust Stories 2’, took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself wearing a black outfit and smiling, giving a side pose to the camera.

The post is captioned: “When you stop yourself from saying something but your face still says it all! #sorrynotsorry,” followed by a wink emoji.

Kajol’s bestie and filmmaker Karan Johar commented: “Looking fab”.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.

