Kalaburagi constable booked after woman’s assault, house fire

Kalaburagi: A police constable has been accused of assaulting a woman, setting her house on fire and later torching the private car of a police sub-inspector who had registered a case against him in Kalaburagi district.

The incident was reported from Mahagaon village in Kamalapur taluk. The accused, Rajshekhar Varanal, is attached to Chincholi police station. Two FIRs have reportedly been registered in connection with the incidents.

According to the complaint, the dispute began between Varanal and a woman identified as Reshma, whom he reportedly knew during his earlier posting at Mahagaon police station. Their relationship allegedly turned sour, resulting in repeated quarrels.

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Varanal was later transferred to Chincholi. However, the dispute reportedly continued. The woman alleged that the constable visited her house, assaulted her and created a disturbance.

Based on her complaint, Mahagaon PSI Basavaraj registered an FIR against Varanal. The constable allegedly became furious after learning about the case and targeted the PSI’s private vehicle.

According to police, Varanal allegedly poured petrol on Basavaraj’s car and set it ablaze. Local residents noticed the flames and immediately intervened, managing to extinguish the fire before it could spread and cause greater damage.

The constable has also been accused of entering Reshma’s house while allegedly under the influence of alcohol, assaulting her and setting the house on fire after pouring petrol on it.

The woman has demanded strict action against the constable, questioning how a police official entrusted with protecting citizens could allegedly resort to violence and arson.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said strict legal action would be taken against anyone found guilty of wrongdoing. “Whether it is a constable or an IPS officer, anyone who commits an offence against the public will face legal action without any consideration,” he said.

The district Superintendent of Police has sought a detailed report on the incidents. Police are investigating the allegations and examining the circumstances surrounding the assault, arson and damage to the PSI’s vehicle.