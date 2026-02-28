Kaleshwaram case: HC extends protection order to KCR, others till Mar 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, February 27, extended the interim protection order till March 2 to former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), former minister T Harish Rao, former chief secretary SK Joshi and IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal in connection with the PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin heard separate writ petitions filed by the four leaders seeking suspension of the Commission’s report, which had reportedly indicted them in relation to the execution of the Kaleshwaram project.

Protection against adverse action

The Bench had earlier, on September 2, 2025, restrained the state government from taking any adverse action against the petitioners based on the findings of the Ghose Commission. On Friday, the court extended that protection after counsel for the petitioners concluded their arguments.

The petitioners have challenged the validity of the Commission’s findings and sought quashing or suspension of the report.

‘No opportunity to defend’

Appearing for KCR, senior counsel Dama Sheshadri Naidu argued that the Commission, vested with powers of a civil court, was bound to follow principles of natural justice. He contended that any person appearing before a civil court is entitled to a fair opportunity to respond to allegations.

The Commission, he submitted, failed to provide the former Chief Minister an opportunity to present his defence or submit arguments before holding him responsible in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

‘No chance to cross-examine witnesses’

The senior counsel further argued that although the Commission examined nearly 190 witnesses during the course of the inquiry, KCR was not given an opportunity to cross-examine them.

He also contended that before the report was formally tabled in the state Assembly, a shortened version of its findings was allegedly circulated in the form of a presentation and divulged to the media.

The High Court is expected to continue hearing the matter after March 2.