Will not abandon Kaleshwaram irrigation project: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: In a major turnaround on the disputed Kaleshwaram Life Irrigation Project, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, February 22, said that the ruling Congress government will not abandon the project. His words come after months of the incumbent government accused the previous government of graft and of wasting public money on the project due to its alleged flaws.

“We are not criticizing the government for constructing Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages,” said the Telangana CM. The three barrages are part of the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana. His remarks on the matter came during a review meeting with officials from the Telangana Irrigation department. It be recalled that the state government earlier had constituted a committee to probe into alleged irregularities that took place during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

“Agencies are examining the changes which may happen inside the earth at the barrages. We are taking precautions to prevent any damage in the future. We also constituted an expert committee. Kaleshwaram is not their own property..It is people’s money. We will bring Kaleshwaram back into use,” said Revanth Reddy.

‘Ready to resolve water disputes amicably’

On the ongoing issues of water division issues with Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana CM said that all projects between Tummidihatti and Bhadrachalam on the river Godavari will be completed and that he is ready to resolve inter-state water disputes amicably. “If not, the government is ready to knock on the doors of the courts to protect the state interests in the utilization of river Krishna and Godavari waters,” he added.

Telangana and AP have been locking horns over the issue of water sharing, especially over Krishna water after the states were bifurcated in 2014. Both state governments have been accusing each other of misusing or over sharing their share of water.

“Observing that river Godavari water dispute has taken a political turn, the Chief Minister said that the State Government is ready for a dialogue with the neighbouring state on water sharing disputes. If it is not resolved through discussions, we are ready to approach the courts. We will do politics only during the elections. We are not hesitating for discussions with neighboring states,” said the Telangana CM, according to a press release from his office.

‘BRS spreading canards against govt’

He also ridiculed the opposition allegations of helping the neighbouring states in the exploitation of river Krishna and Godavari waters. “Will any of the leaders who contested and became public representatives from Telangana cooperate with AP?” he asked. Revanth Reddy reiterated that all the pending projects will be completed in 2 years.

He criticised the previous BRS government for not completing Pranahita, Sri Ram Sagar Project, and Devadula projects during the nine years the BRS was running the state when K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was the CM. Revanth Reddy also slammed KCR for “spreading canards” against the government and also for “spewing venom on people for supporting Congress in Assembly, Gram Panchayat, Municipal and by elections held recently”.

He rhetorically suggested KCR “to maintain a healthy lifestyle and practice Yoga” and walk to “stay fit”. He added that the government is ready for a debate on Godavari water in the Assembly.