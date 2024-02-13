Kaleshwaram does not mean only one barrage: BRS

Medigadda: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has hit back at the Congress government in Telangana over its allegations about the Kaleshwaram project, saying Medigadda is one of the many components of the project.

BRS senior leader and former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao stated that not many people were aware of the comprehensive nature of the lift irrigation project.

“Kaleshwaram does not mean just Medigadda barrage. Kaleshwaram means three barrages, 15 reservoirs 19 sub stations, 21 pump houses 203 km of tunnels, 1531 km gravity canal, 98 km of pressure mains, storage capacity of 141 TMC, lift to a height of 530 meters to provide 240 TMC water,” he said.

Rao was talking to reporters after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, ministers and Congress legislators left for Medigadda barrage, some of whose piers sank recently.

Rao found fault with the manner in which proceedings of Assembly were conducted. He said denying mike to the main opposition after giving an opportunity to the ruling party members to speak goes against the traditions of the House. He alleged that the Congress government was throwing democratic values to the wind.

The BRS leader said the Congress party was trying to defame the BRS though only a couple of piers of one barrage have sunk.

He advised the Chief Minister and ministers to see Ranganayaka Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, Kudelli Vagu and green fields on the way to Medigadda. He also suggested to Congress leaders to speak to farmers about how Kaleshwaram benefited them. He reminded them that Congress MLA from Karnataka visited Ranganayaka Sagar and termed it as a wonder.

He asked why Congress, which was in power at the Centre and in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh in the past, did not build the Pranahita-Chevella project (the earlier name of Kaleshwaram).

On Medigadda, Rao said if there were any errors, the government should rectify the same. He alleged that the Congress government is deliberately delaying restoration works at Medigadda to malign BRS. He urged the government not to create problems for farmers by not taking up restoration works.