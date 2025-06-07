Kaleshwaram Project didn’t have cabinet’s approval: Telangana minister

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has disputed BJP MP and former finance minister Eatala Rajender’s deposition before the Justice PC Ghose Commission of inquiry on Kaleshwaram Project on Friday, June 6.

On Eatala’s submission before the Commission that he, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and Tummala Nageswara Rao were signatories of the cabinet sub-committee’s report on Kaleshwaram Project, Tummala said that the cabinet sub-committee was not constituted for Kaleshwaram Project.

Tummala said that after sanctioning the Kaleshwaram Project, the cabinet sub-committee, which Eatala was referring to, was constituted for pending works of Pranahitha, Devadula, Kanthalapally, and Tupakulagudem projects.

He clarified, saying that the cabinet sub-committee had not given any report on the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Project never come before the cabinet for approval at the time. “Kaleshwaram Project never came for the cabinet’s approval. It was implemented through administrative sanctions. So why is Eatala telling lies before the Commission?” he asked.

Tummala said only Eatala could explain why he was dragging him into the inquiry.

He demanded that Eatala prove with documented evidence that the irrigation project had come to the cabinet for approval.