Harish Rao defends Kaleshwaram Project design change, cost escalation

Hyderabad: Former irrigation minister T Harish Rao reiterated that the design of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was shifted from Tummidihatti to Medigadda for two primary reasons: inadequate availability of Godavari water at the original site, and objections raised by the then Maharashtra government on the project construction.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader gave a presentation at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 7, where he said he will represent his points before the PC Ghose Commission, which is investigating the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Project.

“The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project created a new ayacut of 20 lakh acres of land, and stabilised an ayacut of another 30 lakh acres in Telangana. So far, only two piers of the Medigadda barrage have sunk. How is the Congress government claiming that the entire project has collapsed?” he questioned.

He alleged that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy colluded with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on the Banakacherla project, which the Andhra government plans to build on the Godavari River. “I will soon prove how the Banakacherla project will impact irrigation prospects in Telangana. The Congress government is reeling under debts since it came to power,” Harish Rao stated.

Harish Rao is set to appear before the commission on June 9. Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will appear on June 11.

Disputes Eatala Rajender’s claim

On June 6, BJP leader Eatala Rajender appeared before the PC Ghose Commission of Inquiry and claimed he was unaware of the Rs 5.97 crore payment made to Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS). He asserted that the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited (KIPCL) did not fall under the purview of his department.

Before joining the BJP, Eatala Rajender served as the finance minister in the KCR government. In 2021, he faced allegations of land encroachments in Achampet and Hakimpet villages in the Medak district. The KCR government dismissed him from the state cabinet. On June 4, 2021, Etala resigned from the party.

Disputing the claim, BRS leader Harish Rao said the entire process was carried out in coordination with the finance department. “Eatala Rajender and Tummala Nageswara Rao were also part of the cabinet sub-committee on the Kaleshwaram project. They saw the sub-committee report and even signed it. In that case, Tummala should also be summoned by the Commission,” he remarked.