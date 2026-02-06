Kaleshwaram scam: Telangana CM demands BJP to arrest KCR, Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minster Revanth Reddy on Friday, February 5, demanded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government to arrest ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and ex-BRS minister Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project scam.

The Telangana CM dared BJP Nizamabad Member of Parliament D Arvind to “convince” Prime Minister Narendra Modi and arrest the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in the Kaleshwaram. Revanth Reddy also warned the people of Telangana people not to vote for the BJP and BRS, and added that the ruling Congress will retain power in the 2029 state elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad today, the Telangana CM demanded the ruling national BJP party leaders to make it clear whether the Union government is ready to arrest former CM and BRS president KCR and Harish Rao in the Kaleshwaram scam. Revanth Reddy also slammed the centre for not reacting to the state government’s request to order a CBI probe into the scam.

Claiming there is collusion between the BRS and BJP, the CM allege that Union Minister Kishan Reddy is an “adopted son” of KCR and called him “Kishan Rao”. He also said that the government provided 70,000 government jobs.

Rs 1 lakh spent on Kaleshwaram a failure: CM

“Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind was repeatedly saying that KCR and Harish Rao should be put in jail and made to eat prison food. But the CBI has not taken any action so far. Where is Kishan Reddy hiding? Who is preventing KCR and Harish Rao from being put in Cherlapally jail? Arvind should know how Kishan Reddy was protecting KCR,” said Revanth Reddy.

The Telangana CM said that Rs 1 lakh crore was spent on the Kaleshwaram project, and said it has now become a complete “failure”. The CM castigated the BJP and Nizamabad MP D Arvind for not getting any funds for the development of Nizamabad district.

“Why could not Arvind bring Nizamabad into the Smart City project? Why could not he secure the Smart City project from Prime Minister Modi? Why should people vote for BJP candidates? The airport was also not sanctioned to Nizamabad. The state government would welcome If funds were given for the Nizamabad Outer Ring Road. Even after Modi became Prime Minister three times, Arvind could not make Nizamabad a smart city,“ said the Telangana CM.