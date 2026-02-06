CM rolls out major campus upgrades in Telangana University

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, February 6, laid foundation stones for several development programs in Bardipur village, including three Young India Integrated residential schools in Armoor, Bodhan and Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituencies.

The CM laid the foundation stones for several projects in Telangana University in Dichpally, such as an indoor stadium, two SC boys and girls hostels, a science lab, an auditorium, an administrative building, and the expansion of the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) building, a press release from his office said.

He also began the customary construction of staff quarters and additional facilities at the Tribal Welfare Department – ​​Ekalavya Model Residential School in Indalwai, apart from laying the foundation stones for a road between Gandhinagar and Binola and road widening and strengthening works from Jawaharlal Nehru road through Siranpally and Nizampur.

Reddy also distributed bank linkage cheques to self-help groups, the release said.