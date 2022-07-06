Kali row: Mahua Moitra booked for hurting religious sentiments

Police in Madhya Pradesh register FIR against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over her remark about Goddess Kali.

Moitra had on Tuesday kicked up controversy at a conclave by saying that she had every right as an individual to imagine the deity as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess, as each person has his or her unique way of offering prayers.

However, later, Moitra issued a clarification on her earlier statements about Kali and said that she has “never backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking”.

Taking to Twitter she said, “To all you Sanghis- lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink are offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara.”

A massive controversy has erupted over the poster of Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary Kaali. The poster of the film depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

Earlier, on being asked about the controversy at India Today Conclave East held in Kolkata, Moitra said, “within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way… that is my freedom and I don’t think anyone’s sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom… as much as you have to worship your god.”

She stated, “For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal’s Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there).”

TMC distances itself from Moitra’s remarks on Goddess Kali:

TMC party has taken a serious note about it, and in no way supports such comments. Most likely, an explanation will be sought from her, and she will be cautioned from making such remarks in future, a senior TMC leader told PTI.

It had also distanced itself from the comments on Twitter.

The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments, the TMC said in a Twitter post on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, TMC sources said Moitra unfollowed the party’s official Twitter handle. She, however, still follows West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the social networking site.