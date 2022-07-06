Never backed any film, poster: Mahua Moitra on Kaali row

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Tuesday issued a clarification on her earlier statements about Kali and said that she has “never backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking”.

Taking to Twitter she said, “To all you Sanghis- lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food and drink are offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara.”

A massive controversy has erupted over the poster of Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary Kaali. The poster of the film depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.

Earlier, on being asked about the controversy at India Today Conclave East held in Kolkata, Moitra said, “within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper I have the freedom to imagine my Kali in that way… that is my freedom and I don’t think anyone’s sentiments should be hurt. I have the freedom… as much as you have to worship your god.”

She stated, “For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal’s Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there).”

Condemning the remarks made by Moitra, the ruling TMC, however, distanced itself from the comments.

“The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments,” the party said in a Twitter post.

The portrayal of Goddess Kali in the poster did not go down well with a section of social media users who have demanded the poster be withdrawn. Some even demanded strict action against her and the hashtag ‘Arrest Leena Manimekal’ is trending on Twitter.