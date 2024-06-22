Kalki 2898 AD advance booking date in India

Hyderabad: Tollywood buzzing with excitement as the release date of Kalki 2898 AD approaches. Slated to hit the theaters on 27th June 2024, this film is expected to shatter numerous box office records. The anticipation is high, and the film is already building up a substantial hype among movie enthusiasts.

Kalki 2898 AD Ticket Bookings and Pricing

In the Telugu states, movie bookings are yet to commence, adding to the anticipation among fans. However, sources indicate that bookings are likely to open from Monday.

Ticket pricing, a crucial aspect for many moviegoers, is still being decided by the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is anticipated that there will be a hike in ticket prices, with an additional Rs. 75 for single screens and Rs. 100 for multiplexes in Telangana. This price adjustment reflects the movie’s grandeur and the high expectations surrounding its release.

Kalki 2898 AD actors (ANI)

Record-Breaking Potential

“Kalki 2898 AD” is the highest-budget film ever produced in India. With an unparalleled production scale and a star-studded cast, it is expected to draw massive crowds to theaters across the country. The film’s grandeur, cutting-edge special effects, and intriguing storyline promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The movie features an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. “Kalki 2898 AD” is sure to deliver powerful performances and electrifying on-screen chemistry.

As the release date of Kalki 2898 AD draws nearer, the excitement continues to build. With its record-breaking budget, a cast of superstars, and a promise of an extraordinary cinematic journey, this film is set to make history on 27th June 2024.