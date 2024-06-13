Korean artist alleges ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makers stole his artwork

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of the year, promising a groundbreaking journey into a dystopian future. With a star-studded cast and the visionary direction of Nag Ashwin, the film has already garnered significant buzz for its innovative concept and breathtaking visuals.

In a recent turn of events, the makers of the upcoming film “Kalki 2898 AD” have come under fire for what a Hollywood concept artist has described as “unauthorized use of artwork.” The trailer for the film, which features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, was released on June 10, 2024, and has since sparked controversy.

Sung Choi, a renowned South Korean concept artist with a portfolio that includes work for industry giants such as Disney, Marvel Studios, and Warner Bros., has accused Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind Kalki 2898 AD of plagiarizing his artwork.

Choi’s allegations are centered around a specific frame in the film’s trailer that he claims is a direct copy of his illustration published on ArtStation a decade ago.

Taking to social media, Choi expressed his dismay, stating, “Unauthorized use of the artwork is a bad practice. This makes me question doing art in this lawless environment.”

His post, which included a side-by-side comparison of his original artwork and the frame from the trailer, quickly gained traction online, with many netizens rallying in support of the artist and urging him to take legal action.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to release in theaters on June 27, 2024, and promises to be a visual spectacle.