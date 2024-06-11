Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas get trolled brutally

Hyderabad: As the Indian film industry embarks on an outstanding journey, “Kalki 2898 AD” emerges as the most anticipated movie of 2024. With a budget that sets new benchmarks and a star cast that reads like a who’s who of Indian cinema, the film has already created a buzz that’s hard to ignore.
The production budget is reported to be a staggering Rs. 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.
Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Talk
The official trailer, released on June 10th, has received a mixed response on social media. Netizens are discussing several aspects from the trailer like Prabhas’ look and how costumes are looking bad on screen. Deepika’s dubbing in the Telugu version has faced criticism for being out of sync. The VFX, a crucial aspect of any sci-fi venture, has drawn flak for not meeting high expectations, with some comparing it to kids’ films.
Check out social media reactions.
Pre-Release Records
Even before its release, “Kalki 2898 AD” has set the cash registers ringing. The pre-release business figures are astounding, with earnings crossing Rs. 700 crore, a clear indicator of the film’s potential to shatter box office records.
The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Each actor brings their unique charisma to the table, promising performances that will be talked about for years to come.
Despite the criticisms, the excitement for Kalki 2898 AD remains high. The film’s ambitious vision and the sheer star power involved ensure that it remains one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.