Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas get trolled brutally

Hyderabad: As the Indian film industry embarks on an outstanding journey, “Kalki 2898 AD” emerges as the most anticipated movie of 2024. With a budget that sets new benchmarks and a star cast that reads like a who’s who of Indian cinema, the film has already created a buzz that’s hard to ignore.

The production budget is reported to be a staggering Rs. 600 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Talk

The official trailer, released on June 10th, has received a mixed response on social media. Netizens are discussing several aspects from the trailer like Prabhas’ look and how costumes are looking bad on screen. Deepika’s dubbing in the Telugu version has faced criticism for being out of sync. The VFX, a crucial aspect of any sci-fi venture, has drawn flak for not meeting high expectations, with some comparing it to kids’ films.

Everything was perfect and gorgeous in the trailer of #kalki2898ad except looks and expressions of #Prabhas

ngl 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/b3yoLvfpcI — AhMad (@4hm4dKh4N) June 11, 2024

#Kalki2898AD

Honest reaction about trailer

Kuch samajh nahin aaya

Kisi Video Game ka Story Mode laga

Anyways VFX looks top notch

PR of Deepika will again work harder to prove her relevance in her irrelevant role.

Koi Bahubali waala Prabhas waapas lao.

Waise film main do DP hain — Victory (@freeuniverse0) June 11, 2024

Lakshmi Ganapathi films ani edo oka prod vallu English cinemalu dub chesevallu same feels ochay..pai pechu Deepika telugu dubbing😵‍💫#kalki2898ad — 🐿️ (@kalyaniiiiii) June 10, 2024

Brutally honest opinion.



Prabhas worst selection for this movie.

He seems tired out and with 0 energy.

Hope others save this movie else this might go down the drain as well #kalki2898ad — Nomad (@raj91709727) June 11, 2024

How tf does everytime this chutbas becomes the worst part of the film? How Ramjmoli saab made him act in Bahubali is beyond me😭, nevertheless very mid trailer, the formula of showing random things is not working.#kalki2898ad pic.twitter.com/WH2xWnzqLm — Chalak Billu (@chalakbilllllu) June 10, 2024

#kalki2898ad trailer is good but #Prabhas look is a bit unsatisfactory. — MSofficial_07 (@msoficial_07) June 11, 2024

As usual Prabhas was the worst thing in the trailer #kalki2898ad — Furqan Ali (@bkwasNaKar321) June 10, 2024

Disappointing! Looks like most of them are hamming and the visuals and dialogues especially Prabhas' are so mediocre — FilmyPonnu! (@filmypedia) June 11, 2024

Everyone is still talking about Prabhas looks and bulged face and necks. And it'll be hard for people who watched him in his prime. Two different faces altogether. It just could be his age or some health issue like thyroid. https://t.co/KNoqNUITQ8 — MnM (@AltMenM) June 11, 2024

Pre-Release Records

Even before its release, “Kalki 2898 AD” has set the cash registers ringing. The pre-release business figures are astounding, with earnings crossing Rs. 700 crore, a clear indicator of the film’s potential to shatter box office records.

The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Each actor brings their unique charisma to the table, promising performances that will be talked about for years to come.

Despite the criticisms, the excitement for Kalki 2898 AD remains high. The film’s ambitious vision and the sheer star power involved ensure that it remains one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.