Kalki 2898 AD reveals Prabhas’ AI friend BUJJI

Hyderabad: Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, and fans are buzzing with excitement about its release. In a recent video shared on social media, Prabhas, who plays the character Bhairava, introduces his futuristic car named Bujji from the film. The team also provides a glimpse into the making of Bujji, which they describe as the ‘most complicated’ vehicle.

Bujji isn’t just any car; it’s a sentient being equipped with artificial intelligence, capable of conversation and even humor. In the teaser, Bujji playfully chides director Nag Ashwin for the film’s delayed release, a lighthearted moment that resonated with fans and added to the film’s intrigue.

Deadline Banter

In a humorous moment, Bujji takes a playful dig at the film’s release delays. Bujji tells director Nag Ashwin, “Nobody is following the deadline.”

Prabhas appears and cryptically says, “Your time has started, Bujji.”

Keerthy Suresh has lent her voice to Bujji, adding a unique touch to this futuristic companion.

The introduction of Bujji has sparked widespread speculation about the role technology will play in the movie’s narrative. The film’s futuristic setting, combined with the inclusion of a sentient AI character, suggests a world where technology and humanity are intertwined.

Fans have enthusiastically embraced Bujji, expressing their excitement for the character on social media. The futuristic car has become a symbol of the film’s innovative approach, further amplifying the anticipation for its release.

The director, Nag Ashwin, has promised that Bujji is just a taste of the technological wonders that await audiences in “Kalki 2898 AD.” As the film’s release date draws closer, the excitement surrounding this futuristic world continues to grow.

Kalki 2898 AD boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani. The film is reportedly to be released in Telugu and Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.