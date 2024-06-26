Kalki 2898 AD ticket prices hit Rs 2300, fans in frenzy!

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin, is all set to hit theaters on Thursday, June 27. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring some of the biggest names from both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. With such a stellar lineup, the film has generated significant buzz, reflected in the soaring ticket prices in major cities like Mumbai.

Ticket Prices Soar for Kalki 2898 AD

In Mumbai, at the Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC, tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are being sold for as high as Rs. 2,300 for the ‘Lux Superior’ night show in Hindi on June 27. This pricing echoes the ticket frenzy seen for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which had tickets priced at Rs. 2,400 due to massive demand. Over the weekend, tickets are still fetching Rs. 2,000 at the same venue’s Drive-IN showings.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also taken notable steps to support the release of Kalki 2898 AD. In Andhra Pradesh, the government has issued an order permitting an increase in ticket prices: Rs. 75 for single-screen theatres and up to Rs. 125 for multiplexes. Furthermore, they have allowed theaters to screen five shows per day for 14 days post-release, instead of the usual four. This move is aimed at maximizing the film’s revenue potential and catering to the high anticipation surrounding the release.

Similarly, the Telangana government has approved additional shows and ticket price hikes to accommodate the expected influx of moviegoers. These measures reflect the significant expectations from Kalki 2898 AD, positioning it as one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. The prices in Hyderabad’s luxurious and top theatres are going up to Rs 500.

As the release date approaches, the excitement continues to build among fans and critics alike. Kalki 2898 AD is not just a film; it is an event, anticipated to leave a significant mark on the sci-fi genre within Indian cinema. With its grand scale, visionary direction by Nag Ashwin, and powerhouse performances, the film is poised to be a landmark in Indian cinematic history.