Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat served notice in Bantwal Rahiman murder

Mangaluru: RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has been served a notice by Bantwal Rural police in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahiman in Dakshina Kannada in May 2025. Police are scheduled to question Bhat at his residence in Kalladka on September 26.

The development has triggered a political and organisational reaction, with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell strongly objecting to the notice and questioning the basis for summoning Bhat in the case.

Police sources said Bhat was allegedly in regular phone contact with some of the accused around the time of the murder. Based on the information gathered during the investigation, the investigating officers have issued the notice to seek clarification and record his statement.

The Abdul Rahiman murder case has already seen the arrest of 13 accused under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), according to the information available in the case. The police investigation has been examining the circumstances surrounding the killing and the alleged links among those involved.

Reacting to the notice, Sharan Pumpwell alleged that the action was politically motivated and claimed that Hindu organisations were being targeted. He questioned what connection Bhat had with the murder and alleged that the notice was aimed at silencing Hindu organisations.

Pumpwell further claimed that there was an attempt to arrest Bhat in the name of questioning. He said two charge sheets had already been filed in the case and questioned the need for further inquiry involving Bhat. He also linked the notice to the proposed BC Road Chalo programme and demanded that it be withdrawn.

He warned that Hindu activists would take to the streets if the notice was not withdrawn.

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Abdul Rahiman murder

The murder took place on May 25, 2025, near Irakodi in Kuriyala village of Bantwal taluk. Abdul Rahiman was allegedly attacked with deadly weapons while unloading sand from a pickup truck. Another person, Kalandar Shafi, was also seriously assaulted during the incident.

The killing occurred days after the murder of Suhas Shetty, leading to suspicion that the incident could have been a retaliatory attack. The incident had subsequently heightened tensions in Dakshina Kannada.

Police are expected to record Bhat’s statement as part of the ongoing investigation. The notice itself does not establish guilt or involvement in the murder.