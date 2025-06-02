Karnataka: RSS leader booked for provocative speech at Hindutva activist memorial

Police allege that Bhat’s remarks were inflammatory and had the potential to disturb public harmony and incite enmity between communities.

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat

An FIR has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly delivering a provocative speech that could incite communal tension, police said on Monday, June 2.

According to officials, Bhat addressed a gathering of around 500 people on May 12 during a condolence meeting held in memory of Hindutva activist and known rowdy-sheeter Shuhas Shetty, who was murdered in Mangaluru on May 1.

The event took place at Madwa Palace Convention Hall in Kavalapadur village, under the jurisdiction of Bantwal Rural police station.

A case has been registered under section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigations is ongoing.

