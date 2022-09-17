Kalyan Karnataka celebrates Amrit Mahotsav while waiting for development

Kalaburagi: Kalyan Karnataka region popularly known as the Hyderabad-Karnataka region celebrated Amrit Mahotsav on Saturday with fervour and gaiety.

The region attained freedom one year after the rest of the country attained independence from the British.

A part of the former kingdom of Hyderabad-ruled by Nizams, the region includes Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Kalaburagi. The people of the region were subjected to unheard brutality when they raised banners of revolt against the Nizams and fought to unite into the Indian nation.

Finally, the Indian Army marched into the territory ending the monarch of the Nizams. The land, which attained freedom with a lot of bloodshed, remains a backward region totally neglected by successive governments.

Though top leaders such as Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as major players in state politics, not enough has been done to raise the standards of the region in terms of infrastructure and standard of living. Most of the districts are among the most backward in the state.

Speaking after hoisting the flag on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Kalyana Karnataka here on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the existing Bidar-Ballari road will be made a four-lane Express Highway.

He said the proposed express highway will play a vital role in improving road connectivity in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Steps have been initiated to build the airports in Raichur and Ballari. With the assistance from Central Government, a ring road has been proposed covering Yadgir, Raichur and Kalaburgi.

Bommai said more encouragement is given to set up industries in this region. The Union Government has decided to set up a textile park in Kalaburgi, and the state government has resolved to establish textile parks in Raichur and Vijayapura.

The CM opined that politicians must forget and work if they wanted for the overall development of this region.

The BJP government has given Rs 100 crore and has resolved to make Kalaburgi City like an international city by providing WIFI connection, cable connection and other advanced facilities, he said.

At a time when the whole of Karnataka is progressing, the historically backward Kalyana Karnataka must grow just like the rest of the state. Through Kalyana Karnataka, Nava Karnataka and Nava Bharath must develop, he added.