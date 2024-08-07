Kamal Haasan visits Taj Falaknuma Palace amid Bigg Boss break

Hyderabad: Indian cinema icon Kamal Haasan is currently in Hyderabad where he visited the royal Taj Falaknuma Palace. The opulent hotel, renowned for its historic charm and luxurious ambiance, shared a photo of Haasan on their official X page.

They praised the actor, stating, “We are delighted to welcome the legendary actor @ikamalhaasan to the opulent surroundings of Taj Falaknuma Palace. His presence adds an extra touch of grace and grandeur to our timeless elegance, creating unforgettable moments in our historic halls.”

The Taj Falaknuma Palace, a favorite among celebrities for its regal allure, offers a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle once enjoyed by the Nawabs. Its charm continues to attract stars looking for a taste of royal luxury.

In other news, Kamal Haasan on Tuesday announced that he will not be hosting the upcoming season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil.’ The decision comes as he takes a break from the popular reality show.

His official statement read: “Dear Viewers, With a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I’m unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil.”

“I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India,” he shared.

On the professional front, Kamal Haasan remains busy with several exciting projects, including sequels to ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Indian,’ as well as a new venture titled ‘Thug Life.’