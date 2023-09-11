Kamal Haasan’s party MNM to forge alliances for 2024 elections

The party, according to sources, is focusing on three Lok Sabha seats: Coimbatore, Madurai and South Chennai.

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo/ANI)

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) of Tamil super star Kamal Haasan is planning to forge political alliances with parties opposed to BJP in the run up to the 2024 general elections.

The party, according to sources, is focusing on three Lok Sabha seats: Coimbatore, Madurai and South Chennai. It may be noted that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and in the 2021 assembly elections, the MNM had performed well in these three Lok Sabha constituencies.

Sources in the party told IANS that Kamal Haasan has briefed his party district level functionaries regarding the political steps the party is about to take.

In the 2021 assembly elections, MNM secured 3.43 per cent of the total vote share in the state and the party leadership is pitching that in an alliance, the party would win seats.

The party is aiming for a minimum of three Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections and is planning electoral alliances on the basis of this. However, party functionaries confirmed with IANS that MNM will never have an alliance with the BJP in the next elections.

The MNM youth wing will conduct a two wheeler rally across all the assembly constituencies of the state to create awareness among the people on the political position taken up by the party.

The party leadership will also be communicating with people in all the assembly constituencies regarding the party’s position on better governance.

