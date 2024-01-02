Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK quits Twitter forever!

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, has announced his decision to bid farewell to X (Twitter), expressing concerns over facing unnecessary legal problems due to his tweets.

KRK, who often makes headlines for his controversial statements, has been involved in several public spats, particularly with Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan.

In a post on his official Twitter handle, KRK stated, “I am facing unnecessary legal problems because of my tweets. Hence, I quit the X forever!”

The actor did not specify the nature of the legal issues but emphasized his choice to distance himself from the social media platform.

In a now-deleted post, KRK claimed that he was arrested by the Mumbai Police at the airport while en route to Dubai for New Year celebrations. According to the actor, the arrest was related to a 2016 case. He further asserted that Salman Khan, a prominent Bollywood star, held him responsible for the failure of his recent film, Tiger 3.

“I am in Mumbai for last one year. And I am attending my all court dates regularly. Today I was going to Dubai for new year. But Mumbai police arrested me at the airport. According to police, I am wanted in a 2016 case. Salman khan is saying that his film #Tiger3 is flop because of me. If I die in any circumstances in police station or in jail, So you all should know that it’s a murder. And you all know, who is responsible!,” KRK said in a post on X.