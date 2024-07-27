Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris signed the forms, officially declaring her candidature for the US presidential elections, assuring that her people’s-powered campaign will win in November.

“Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win,” Kamala Harris said in her post.

The upcoming US presidential election on November 5 will see Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, following Biden’s endorsement.

Earlier on Friday, former US President Barack Obama publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the US presidential post after Joe Biden exited the race recently.

Obama said he and former US First Lady Michelle Obama will do everything they can to make sure Harris wins the presidential election in November.

In a post on X, Barack Obama said, “Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Actor and prominent Democratic fundraiser George Clooney publicly endorsed Harris for the US Presidential post.

While addressing the nation from the Oval Office earlier this week, US President Joe Biden thanked Kamala Harris, calling her a “great vice president.”

“She’s experienced. She’s tough, and she’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people,” Biden said.

Moreover, White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean Pierre emphasised that no one is more qualified to step in as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee than US Vice President Kamala Harris.