Telangana: 6 of family killed in a bid to usurp house, probe on

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Kamareddy district is shaken by a chilling case of suspected serial murders involving six members of a single family, including two minors, orchestrated over a period of two weeks. The perpetrator, after mercilessly taking their lives, discarded their bodies across various locations.

Police have filed a case into the incident and investigations are underway. Speaking to Siasat.com, Kamareddy Superintendent of Police, Sindhu Sharma, said, “We have registered a case and investigations are going on. However, no arrests have been made so far. We are on the lookout for the suspects.”

The case surfaced on December 14 after police found body of an unidentified woman at Sadha Shivnagar in Nizamabad. Soon, bodies of two children were found near Balconda stonebridge, and another body of a man was found in Machareddy. During the investigations, police found that all the deceased belonged to the same family.

According to reports, the victims have been identified as Prasad, his wife, two sisters, and two children. Reports suggest that the murders were committed by Prasad’s friend who wanted to usurp his house in Machareddy. However, these details were not verified by police.

When asked what was the motive behind the murders, SP Sindu Sharma said, “On December 14, when the woman’s body was found, police filed a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence). We are still investigating the case and it is too early to draw any conclusions. We will provide further details about the case in a few days.”