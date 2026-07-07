Kamareddy BC Gurukul meal leaves 17 students hospitalised

Hyderabad: Seventeen students of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Residential School in Birkoor of Kamareddy district fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated food served at the hostel, officials said on Monday, July 6.

According to a report by Eenadu, the students were served dinner comprising rice, broad beans curry and sambar on Sunday evening. Soon after the meal, around 30 students reportedly complained of discomfort and vomited. Of them, 12 developed severe symptoms, including stomach pain and diarrhoea.

The affected students were initially shifted to the Birkoor Primary Health Centre (PHC) and later referred to the Banswada Area Hospital for better treatment.

On Monday morning, five more students developed similar symptoms and were also admitted to the hospital, taking the total number of affected students to 17.

16 discharged from hospital

According to the report, doctors said 16 students were discharged after their condition improved, while one student remained under observation due to persistent vomiting and chest pain.

Preliminary findings suggest the students may have fallen ill because the rice served during dinner was inadequately cooked. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident further.