Kancha Gachibowli land auction: HCU students burn effigy of Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Protesting students of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) burnt the effigy of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday evening, March 29, against the state government’s decision to auction 400 acres of the university’s land located in Kancha Gachibowli.

Despite a heavy police presence on the campus, the students held the protest at the main entrance of the university, raising slogans “police go back” and “this land is ours.” At one point in time, police snatched the effigy of the chief minister, but the students continued their protests.

The students of the university alleged that auctioning of the land is betraying public education. They slammed the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the students’ wing of Congress, for remaining silent over the issue.

Government’s views on HCU land

The government is of the opinion that the auction of the land will generate revenue and help in infrastructure development.

It is expected that the auction of the land in Kancha Gachibowli will generate Rs 20,000 crore.

In 1974, when UoH was established, 2,300 acres of land were allocated for the university. However, later, 400 acres of the land were allocated to IMG Academies Bharata.

When IMG failed to fulfill its obligation, the state government canceled the allotment. However, it resulted in a legal dispute.

The current decision to auction the land comes after the state government’s victory in the prolonged legal disputes against IMG Academies Bharata.