Declare Kancha Gachibowli land as ecologically sensitive: PIL in Telangana HC

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court seeking the designation of the 400-acre forest at Kancha Gachibowli as an ecologically sensitive zone amid ongoing conservation efforts.

The petition emphasizes the forest’s ecological significance, highlighting its diverse species, including endangered ones, as well as its two lakes and thousands of trees and shrubs that provide essential green space for the rapidly urbanizing city.

The forest is noted for its unique rock formations, including one informally known as “mushroom rock.” It encompasses Buffalo Lake and Peacock Lake, making it a crucial habitat for approximately 237 bird species, peacocks, and various wildlife such as spotted deer, wild boars, star tortoises, and several snake species, including the Indian rock python and boas.

Filed by environmentalist Uday Krishna, founder of the VATA Foundation, the petition references a Supreme Court ruling from the case TN Godavarman Thirumulpad v Union of India (1996).

This ruling clarified that the definition of ‘forest’ under the Forest Conservation Act of 1980 should not be restricted to government records or legal notifications.

Instead, it should encompass any land that resembles and functions as a forest, regardless of its official recognition.

The petition calls for several actions, including recognizing the forest as a national park, imposing restrictions on further development activities in the area, and additional protective measures to ensure its preservation.