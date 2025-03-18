BJP MLA protests against sale of 400 acre Kancha Gachibowli land

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yeleti Mahender Reddy on Tuesday, March 18, held a protest against the Congress government demanding it to stop the sale of university lands. The protest comes days after the state government announced the sale of about 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli that many believe is part of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus.

The BJP MLA was detained by the Hyderabad police after holding a protest against the sale of the land parcel. Mahender Reddy’s protest comes just a day after the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) said that the 400 acres of land does not belong to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

University of Hyderabad students have also held protests against the sale as they fear that the flora and fauna in their campus, like Mushroom Rocks, will get damaged or destroyed.

The TGIIC said that on July 7 2024, officials had contacted the Registrar of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and explained about the proposed project. A survey of the land was conducted in the presence of UoH officials and the boundaries were decided for the sale.

The corporation in fact also stated said that the Buffalo and Peacock lakes in the campus are not part of the 400-acre land parcel being developed by the TGIIC. It added that the corporation had prepared a layout duly preserving rock formations, including the Mushroom rock, as green spaces within the layout.