TGIIC denies encroachment of 400 acre Kancha Gachibowli land

Hyderabad: Amid protest against the auctioning of 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation(TGIIC) on Thursday, March 13, said that there is no room for environmental concerns and also that there was no encroachment of land.

The corporation further said that on July 7 2024, TGIIC officials had contacted the Registrar of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and explained about the proposed project. A survey of the land was conducted in the presence of UoH officials and the boundaries were decided.

The corporation further said that the Buffalo and Peacock lakes are not part of the 400-acre land parcel being developed by the TGIIC, adding that the corporation had prepared a layout duly preserving rock formations, including the Mushroom rock, as green spaces within the layout.

“Further, as part of the master plan, a detailed Environment Management Plan (EMP) is also being prepared, which will ensure sustainable development of the region,” it said, adding that the TGIIC had neither encroached upon the UoH land nor disturbed the existing water bodies or rock formations in the 400 acres.

On February 28 this year, the corporation requested a proposal for the selection of transaction advisory for the optimisation of a master plan for the integrated development of the 400 acres and providing assistance for auction.

University of Hyderabad students protest

The clarification from TGIIC comes after students from the University of Hyderabad on Thursday, March 13 protested over the proposed auction of the 400-acre land. The protestors raised slogans, accusing the government of misgovernance and land theft.

On March 3, the Telangana government announced plans to auction the land, which reportedly belongs to the university. The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has been tasked with designing a master layout for the land.

Aside from the students at the university, people across the city have raised concerns over the selling of the lush green land that contributes to lower temperatures, especially during summers in the area.

Activists have raised their voices and are protesting against the auction of land by the state government. Residents of nearby areas have also put up petitions against it.