Kancha Gachibowli row: KCR backs UoH students, slams Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Saturday expressed solidarity with University of Hyderabad (UoH) students protesting against the Telangana government’s decision to auction 400 acres of university land.

He called the move “reckless” and damaging to the state’s reputation.

Addressing party leaders during a preparatory meeting for BRS’s silver jubilee celebrations in Erravalli on Saturday, April 5, KCR criticized the Congress government for undermining Telangana’s stature through its “arbitrary decisions” in the UoH land dispute, which has drawn nationwide attention due to police crackdowns on protesting students.

Also Read Proposal to relocate University of Hyderabad for 2000-acre eco park not final

Govt’s high handedness unacceptable: KCR

KCR emphasized that UoH, a premier institution attracting students from across India, represents academic excellence and diversity.

“The government’s high-handedness in this matter is unacceptable. Courts and civil society are rebuking its actions, and it must learn a lesson,” he stated.

The former chief minister criticized the administration for “acting whimsically” with state power, citing recent police violence against students opposing the land auction.

The eco park proposal

Amidst a raging political row over 400 acres of land in the Kancha Gachibowli village adjacent to the University of Hyderabad campus, officials on Saturday said that the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has received a proposal to develop an eco park, spanning 2,000 acres and featuring the world’s tallest watchtower.

The proposal suggested the inclusion of the UoH land in the 2,000-acre eco park project and the relocation of the varsity. Though there is no official word about the proposal’s fate, students dismissed the idea as a mere ‘diversion tactic’ by the state government to shift focus from the ongoing issue regarding the 400-acre land.

“Some individuals proposed that the CM to develop the world’s largest eco park, with the tallest watchtower, creating much needed lung space for the city,” sources close to the government told PTI.

The eco park development includes relocating the UoH to some other place where the state government would allot land and funds for the construction of the varsity.

According to sources close to the chief minister Siasat.com spoke to, the proposal is merely an idea for now and cannot be executed without the approval of the University of Hyderabad or the Central government.

When PTI contacted, a senior official of the university refused to comment on the eco park proposal, saying that the issue is in court and there is no official communication from the state government.

UoH students’ protest

The Telangana government’s plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create an IT infrastructure has sparked protests by the UoH Students’ Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The agitating students claim that the 400-acre stretch belongs to the varsity, while the state government asserts that the land is under its possession and allocated nearly equivalent space to the UoH near it in lieu of the Kancha Gachibowli land long ago.

“We are fighting vehemently to reclaim the 400 acres of land. All these proposals by the government are aimed at diverting attention from the present issue. We will not allow the relocation of our university at any cost,” said UoH Students’ Union president Umesh Ambedkar.

Ministerial committee to resolve UoH issue

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to constitute a committee of ministers to hold consultations with the University of Hyderabad executive committee, civil society groups, students and other stakeholders to “resolve” and give a way forward in the issue of the 400-acre land parcel next to the university.

The Cyberabad Police on Friday imposed restrictions till April 16 on the entry of people into the area of 400-acre land in Kancha Gachibowli adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here, citing prevailing law and order situation and to prevent any disturbance of public tranquility.

(With excerpts from PTI)