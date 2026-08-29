Kanchanbagh: MP native arrested for cyber fraud

Hyderabad: The Kanchanbagh Police have traced and apprehended a Madhya Pradesh native for impersonating a CRPF officer and collecting funds in the name of donations.

After tracking his movements across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the team arrested Golu Bairwa, a resident of Jawdeshwar Village, Sheopur District, Madhya Pradesh.

Bairwa allegedly targeted the complainant, Syed Firasath Hussain, by creating a fake Facebook account using the name and photograph of a prominent public figure and subsequently contacted him through WhatsApp.

Introducing himself as Sumit Kumar, a CRPF officer, he allegedly induced Hussain to transfer Rs 95,000 to him which he claimed would be used to buy furniture for the poor.

He was booked under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (punishment for cheating by personation) of the BNS, and Sections 66(C) (identity theft) and 66(D) (cheating by personation using digital device) IT Act, 2008

A special police team comprising Mallemoni Sreekanth, Sub-Inspector of Police; C. Ravinder, HC 2645; and M. Mahender, PC 6385, was deputed to trace the accused. The team coordinated with local police, conducted discreet field enquiries and analysed his movements with technical evidence.

On August 25, the accused was traced at a Central Bank of India branch while attempting to withdraw approximately Rs 91,000 and was apprehended by the police team.