Karnataka: Hijab protests leader Kaneez Fatima rewins from north Gulbarga

Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima, who emerged as a strong figure during Karnataka’s hijab demonstrations, has won the Uttar Gulbarga constituency in the Karnataka assembly elections. She had also won the same seat in the 2018 Assembly polls.

She defeated BJP’s Chandrakant B Patil by 2712 votes.

In late 2021, the Karnataka BJP government banned girls and women from wearing hijabs in state-run institutions and universities. This resulted in rallies and counter-protests leading to tensions in the state.

Kaneez was among a few Congress leaders who stood with the protesting Muslim female students.

In February 2022, Kaneez had demonstrated outside the District collector’s office in Kalaburagi demanding state government of the time to take back its hijab ban decision.

She has also challenged the state government to stop her from wearing a hijab to the Assembly elections which just concluded with a sweeping majority in favour of Congress.

Earlier in 2019, she also participated in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).