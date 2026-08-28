Kangana Ranaut and Baba Ramdev bury the hatchet on Rakhi

Mumbai: A public disagreement between Kangana Ranaut and yoga guru Baba Ramdev appears to have taken a softer turn on Raksha Bandhan. After trading sharp remarks earlier this month, the two have now signalled that they are willing to put the controversy behind them.

The development came after a video of Baba Ramdev surfaced in which he spoke about ending the dispute and turning it into a conversation. He also said that he had a Rakhi gift for Kangana and would call her on the festival.

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut welcomed the gesture and described Ramdev as her “Bhai Baba Ram Dev ji.”

What Kangana Ranaut said

Kangana said festivals are meant to be occasions when people forgive past differences. The Bollywood actress wrote, “Tyohar ka din hota hai sab bhool chook maaf karne ke liye hai, mere Bhai Baba Ram Dev ji ne bahut achcha kaha ki vivaad nahi, samvaad hona chahiye.”

Accepting his gesture, the actor-turned-politician added, “Aaj Rakshabandhan ke din main unki mithai aur bade bhai ka prem dono swikaar karti hoon. Bahut dhanyawad. Ishwar Aapko lambi aayu de.”

Ramdev, meanwhile, stressed that differences should be settled through dialogue rather than hostility. He said there should be no hatred in the country and no reason for people to be hostile towards one another.

“I don’t want to escalate the matter; the country knows who Swami Ramdev is, what my contribution is, that is why I don’t want to comment on such people,” he told reporters.

Why did Kangana and Ramdev clash?

The disagreement began after Kangana’s remarks about Gen Z and young protesters. She had referred to the younger generation as “generation gutter”, drawing criticism.

When Ramdev was asked about her comments, he questioned her background and criticised her description of the youth.

“What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments like? I don’t want to talk about such people. Calling the youth ‘generation gutter’ is a sign of a corrupted mind,” Ramdev said.

Kangana Ranaut subsequently hit back at the yoga guru and asked him to take note of his SC case.

However, with Ramdev now extending an olive branch and Kangana accepting it on Raksha Bandhan, the public spat appears to have taken a more cordial turn.