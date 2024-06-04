Kangana leading again in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency

The Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh went to polls in the seventh and the last phase on June 1. BJP’s Kangana Ranaut and Congress Vikramaditya Singh are in a neck-to-neck battle.

Time Updtaes 10:00 am Kangana Ranaut leading 9:40 am Vikramaditya Singh leads 9 am Kangana Ranaut leading (Read more…) 8 am Counting begins

After an early hiccup, Kangana Ranaut is leading while Vikramaditya Singh trails behind.

In the early rounds of counting, BJP’s Kangana Ranaut was leading in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Results

Party-Candidate Voter % Congress – Vikramaditya Singh BJP- Kangana Ranaut

Mandi

Mandi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. Mandi seat comprises 17 Assembly segments including Bharmour, Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sunder Nagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Joginder Nagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur and Kinnaur. The total number of electors in this constituency in 2019 was 1281462 according to the Election Commission of India.

2014

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma won with a vote share of 49.97% (362824 votes), followed closely by Pratibha Singh of the Congress with a vote share of 44.48% (322968 votes)

2019

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Ram Swaroop Sharma won again with a vote share of 68.62% (647189 votes), followed by Congress’s Aashray Sharma with a vote share of 25.68% (241730 votes)