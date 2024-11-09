Kangana Ranaut mourns sad demise of her nani, calls her a ‘remarkable woman’

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to mourn the sad demise of her nani Indrani Thakur, who was more than 100 years-old.

On Saturday, the actress revealed that the whole family is grieving the loss of her beloved grandmother, who played a significant role in her life. Kangana posted an unseen photo of her sitting with her Nani and wrote, “Last night, my grandmother Indrani Thakur Ji passed away. The whole family is in mourning. Please pray for her.”

In her next-follow up post, Ranaut reminisced about how her Nani had tirelessly worked to ensure that her daughters were not only educated but were empowered to pursue successful careers after marriage.

She wrote, “My Nani was a remarkable woman, she had 5 children. Nana ji had limited resources, yet she made sure all of her children got high education in good institutions, and she insisted that even her married daughters should work and have a careers of their own; even her daughters got government jobs a rare feat in those days, all of her 5 children, including women, had their own careers, she was very proud of her children careers.”

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress went on to add, “We owe so much to our nani ji, she was 5 feet 8 inches tall, very rare for a mountain woman, I got her height and her health and metabolism. My Nani ji was so healthy and lively that even though she was above 100 years old she did all her work by herself.”

The images depicted her Kangana laughing and sharing precious moments with her grandmother, whose wisdom had left an indelible mark on her life.

On the professional front, Ranaut will next be seen in the upcoming biopic “Emergency” where she essays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film is Kangana’s second directorial effort after “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.”