Kangana skips hearing in UP court over farmer protest case

Bulandshahr: Actress and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut missed a hearing in an MP-MLA court on Friday, October 25 held in connection with a case filed against her over her remarks on the 2020-21 farmers’ protests.

The court has now issued her two notices, directing her to appear on November 28, according to the complainant’s lawyer.

The case was filed by Gajendra Sharma, a leader from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Shakti), who alleged that Ranaut’s comments denigrated farmers who protested against the now-repealed farm laws.

In the lawsuit, Sharma alleged Ranaut called farmers “Khalistani” and, more recently, “rapists” and “murderers.”

According to Sharma’s legal representative, Sanjay Sharma, the court had issued an initial notice for Ranaut to appear on October 25.

The advocate said that the hearing was initially scheduled for September 19 in response to the comments she made before she became an MP.

Ranaut has been served a notice each at her Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh addresses.

“We condemn her statements and intend to pursue this case to higher courts if needed. We are ready to approach the High Court and Supreme Court if necessary,” Gajendra Sharma said.