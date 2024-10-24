Telangana: Farmer dies on spot after touching live wire in Medak

Hyderabad: A farmer was electrocuted and on the spot after he came in contact with a live wire in a field. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 24 in Medak district.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Chakli Nagaraju and the incident transpired at Jhansi Lingapur in Ramayampet mandal. When the electricity wire of his borewell snapped, Nagaraju tried to restore the power supply. He touched the wire and died on the spot.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation. Nagaraju’s body was shifted to the government hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem.

In a similar incident few days ago, a farmer died after being electrocuted due to a low hanging wire in his field in Suryapet district. Following the incident, the victim’s family accused the district electricity department of negligence. “The electricity department officials did not pay attention to the fact that the electric wire was passing through the farm at a very low height,” said one family member.